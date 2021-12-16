Bengal records 554 new Covid cases, 13 deaths

Bengal registered 554 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a health bulletin said. The state’s overall caseload has now reached 16,24,715. Bengal’s active caseload stands at 7,490, of which 6,629 are in home isolation and 152 are in safe homes.

The districts that registered the maximum number of new Covid cases are Kolkata with 196 cases, followed by North 24 Parganas with 102 cases, Hooghly with 42 cases and Nadia with 33 cases.

In the past 24 hours, the state recorded 13 fatalities.