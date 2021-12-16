Bengal records 554 new Covid cases, 13 deaths

scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 16, 2021
🔴 The districts that registered the maximum number of new Covid cases are Kolkata with 196 cases, followed by North 24 Parganas with 102 cases, Hooghly with 42 cases and Nadia with 33 cases.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
December 16, 2021 6:33:55 am
Kolkata covid, Bengal Covid, Bengal Covid news, Covid deaths, Covid cases, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsBengal's active caseload stands at 7,490, of which 6,629 are in home isolation and 152 are in safe homes. (File)

Bengal registered 554 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a health bulletin said. The state’s overall caseload has now reached 16,24,715. Bengal’s active caseload stands at 7,490, of which 6,629 are in home isolation and 152 are in safe homes.

The districts that registered the maximum number of new Covid cases are Kolkata with 196 cases, followed by North 24 Parganas with 102 cases, Hooghly with 42 cases and Nadia with 33 cases.

In the past 24 hours, the state recorded 13 fatalities.

