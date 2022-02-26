Bengal records 260 new Covid-19 infections, 4 more die

February 26, 2022 5:37:11 am
West Bengal recorded 260 fresh Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, stated a bulletin issued by the state health department on Friday.
At 54, Kolkata logged the bulk of the cases over the last 24 hours, with North 24-Parganas trailing with 31 new infections.
The state also saw 4 fresh Covid fatalities taking its toll, thus far, to 21,169. North 24 parganas reported 2 deaths with Kolkata and Nadia logged 1 each.
The bulletin pegged the number of active cases at 1,988.
Of these, 1,608 patients are currently in home isolation and 46 more are in safe homes, the bulletin stated.
