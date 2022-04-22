Bengal records 26 new Covid-19 cases, no death

West Bengal recorded 26 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the count of infections thus far to 20,17,900. However, according to a bulletin issued by the health department, the state reported no new deaths on Friday as the toll remained unchanged at 21,200.

The bulletin further informed that the state saw 39 more Covid recoveries over the last 24 hours while a total of 9,578 swab samples were tested for the virus.

The fresh recoveries took the state’s count thus far to 19,96,455. The recovery rate on Thursday stood at 98.94 per cent.