Bengal receives 9.3 lakh more Covid vaccine doses

The state, meanwhile, recorded fewer than 10 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state received 9.3 lakh fresh doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

Around 87,601 doses were administered across the state on Wednesday, taking the cumulative figure, so far, to 2,67,76,314 doses.

On Tuesday, a total of 2,54,629 people received the jab. “In the special category of vaccination within the age group of 18 to 44 years, a total of 45,14,872 doses have been administered since the drive began,” an official said.

The state, meanwhile, recorded fewer than 10 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. A bulletin issued by the state health department said six people succumbed to the virus, taking the overall toll to 18027 and the fatality rate to 1.19 percent.

Nadia district recorded two deaths, while North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Hooghly reported one each.

The state logged 869 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure to 1,52,0468. The active case count is currently at 12,039 of which 10,186 patients are in home isolation and another 452 in safe homes.

The recoveries in the last 24 hours numbered 981, taking the overall discharge rate to 98 percent.

Also, a total of 54,433 samples were tested on Wednesday of which 1.60 percent were found positive for the virus.