Bengal ration scam: ED conducts searches at 9 premises linked to 3 rice traders

The ED initiated its money-laundering investigation in this case based on a 2020 FIR lodged at the Basirhat police station alleging large-scale diversion of PDS wheat. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at nine locations in West Bengal as part of a money-laundering probe into the alleged large-scale diversion of Public Distribution System (PDS) wheat meant for welfare schemes.

The searches were carried out at the residences of three businessmen in Habra in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. ED sources identified the businessmen as rice traders Sagar Saha, Partha Saha, and Samir Chandra Kumar, and said that officials, accompanied by central forces, were conducting the searches at five locations in Habra, three locations in Burdhwan, and one in Kolkata.

According to the central agency, the searches are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at premises linked to suppliers and exporters linked to businessman Nirajan Chandra Saha.