Bengal: ‘Ration at doorstep’ among three welfare schemes announced

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced three welfare projects that, she said, were among her party’s electoral promises. The Lakshmi Bhandar project, a student credit card initiative, and the ration home delivery scheme will be implemented by committees headed by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

“Many political parties promise many things before elections but never fulfilled them. We have always tried to fulfil all our promises. Today our Cabinet decided to implement three such projects,” Banerjee told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

As part of the Lakshmi Bhandar project, poor families will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 500 from the government. Families from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families are eligible to receive Rs 1,000.

The government has envisaged the student credit card initiative to help students receive low-interest loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher studies. The ration home delivery scheme, named “Duare Ration [ration at doorsteps]”, would also begin soon, said the chief minister.

“All projects will start but they will take some time to take off because we have to formulate some things beforehand. We have formed three different committees under the leadership of the chief secretary. The home secretary and concerned departmental secretaries and other officials will also be there. They will formulate and implement the projects,” Banerjee told reporters.

The chief minister also announced that the Kolkata Police would recruit 2,500 personnel soon.