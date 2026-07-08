Man accused in 11-year-old’s rape-murder in Bengal’s Baruipur shot dead in encounter

Prabhash Mondol, one of the accused in the gangrape-murder of an 11-year-old in West Bengal’s Baruipur, was shot dead in an encounter after midnight. According to a police statement, a team of cops took Mondol to the crime scene last night for reconstruction of the crime.

At the crime scene, police said, the accused snatched the firearm of a policeman, fired one round at the cops and tried to escape. The cops opened fire in retaliation. Mondal was injured and immediately shifted to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said in the statement.