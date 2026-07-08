Man accused in 11-year-old’s rape-murder in Bengal’s Baruipur shot dead in encounter

Just as the team was initiating the re-construction of the crime, Mondal allegedly snatched the service gun of one police personnel.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
1 min readUpdated: Jul 8, 2026 09:06 AM IST
Bengal rape caseThis is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
Make us preferred source on Google

Prabhash Mondol, one of the accused in the gangrape-murder of an 11-year-old in West Bengal’s Baruipur, was shot dead in an encounter after midnight. According to a police statement, a team of cops took Mondol to the crime scene last night for reconstruction of the crime. 

At the crime scene, police said, the accused snatched the firearm of a policeman, fired one round at the cops and tried to escape. The cops opened fire in retaliation. Mondal was injured and immediately shifted to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said in the statement. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
facebook
instagram

Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments