Red carpets, special trains & Chhath tunes: Bengal railways prepare for festive rush

With a large number of passengers expected to travel for Chhath Puja, the Eastern and South Eastern Railways have put in place additional trains and crowd management measures across West Bengal. The arrangements include converting a section of Howrah station into a passenger holding area, adding coaches to existing trains and playing Chhath devotional songs at Kolkata station.

Howrah station’s cabway turned into holding area

In an advisory issued on November 11, Eastern Railway announced the closure of the cabway between platforms 8 and 9 in the old complex of Howrah station to vehicular traffic from November 11 to 14.

The area has been converted into a designated passenger holding zone, with a red carpet laid along the stretch and multicoloured fabric installed between the roofs of adjoining platform sheds. Assistance centres have also been set up, and security arrangements strengthened.