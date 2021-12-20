Bengal radio club tunes in to help woman reunite with Bangladesh kin

Missing for a year and admitted to a hospital in Jhargram, a 55-year-old mentally challenged woman’s home was traced across the border in Bangladesh’s Barishal district.

A few days ago, the woman, Razia Bibi, spoke to her nephew on a video call from Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital.

The reunion was made possible by Ham (Amateur) radio operators of West Bengal Radio Club.

According to her family, Bibi went missing during the last Ramzan period. She was first spotted lying unconscious in Jhargram by local people six months ago and taken to a local municipal hospital and later transferred to Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital.

Later, Sujata Bhattacharya, a teacher, informed Ambarish Nag Biswas, secretary of West Bengal Radio Club, about the woman. Bhattacharya and Nirmalendu Mahato, a teacher who has worked as a Ham radio volunteer, visited the hospital and found three patients who strayed away from families.

“One of them was a Hindi speaking woman, another was from Bangladesh and also a 15-16-year-old boy. They were unidentified missing persons. After a 40-minute minute conversation with the Hindi-speaking woman, we managed to guess her home state. Based on her dialect, we understood that Bibi was from Bangladesh…” said Biswas.