scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 20, 2021
MUST READ

Bengal radio club tunes in to help woman reunite with Bangladesh kin

A few days ago, the woman, Razia Bibi, spoke to her nephew on a video call from Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital.

Written by Sweety Kumari | Kolkata |
December 20, 2021 5:45:28 am
The reunion was made possible by Ham (Amateur) radio operators of West Bengal Radio Club.

Missing for a year and admitted to a hospital in Jhargram, a 55-year-old mentally challenged woman’s home was traced across the border in Bangladesh’s Barishal district.

A few days ago, the woman, Razia Bibi, spoke to her nephew on a video call from Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital.

The reunion was made possible by Ham (Amateur) radio operators of West Bengal Radio Club.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to her family, Bibi went missing during the last Ramzan period. She was first spotted lying unconscious in Jhargram by local people six months ago and taken to a local municipal hospital and later transferred to Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital.

Later, Sujata Bhattacharya, a teacher, informed Ambarish Nag Biswas, secretary of West Bengal Radio Club, about the woman. Bhattacharya and Nirmalendu Mahato, a teacher who has worked as a Ham radio volunteer, visited the hospital and found three patients who strayed away from families.

More from Kolkata

“One of them was a Hindi speaking woman, another was from Bangladesh and also a 15-16-year-old boy. They were unidentified missing persons. After a 40-minute minute conversation with the Hindi-speaking woman, we managed to guess her home state. Based on her dialect, we understood that Bibi was from Bangladesh…” said Biswas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 20: Latest News

Advertisement