Bengal post-poll violence: Registered 51 cases, charges filed in 20, says CBI

The CBI on Tuesday denied reports that it found no evidence in 21 incidents of post-poll violence and maintained that no case meeting the criteria laid down by Calcutta High Court and referred to by the National Human Rights Commission has been closed.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the agency said that as on January 1, “CBI has registered 51 cases (and) filed charge sheets in 20 cases in about 4 months”. More than 100 people have been chargesheeted, it added.

“The High Court had ordered CBI on 19.08.2021 to investigate incidents involving offences of murder, rape, and attempt to rape,” it stated. “As such, CBI has registered cases meeting only these criteria…”

The agency stated, “No case meeting the criteria laid down by High Court and referred (to) by NHRC has been closed. In so far as 29 complaints of sexual offence referred by NHRC, CBI has registered 7 regular cases and rest have been/and are being legally processed.” It stated, “CBI refutes reports, published in a section of media alleging that CBI has found no evidence in 21 cases listed by NHRC relating to rape and attempt to rape which were mandated to CBI by High Court. These reports contain misrepresentation of facts, are mischievous, grossly misleading & entirely false.”