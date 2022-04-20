Bengal post-poll violence: Check whether you can probe if victims were displaced, HC tells rights panels

THE Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) to obtain instructions as to whether they are in a position to conduct an inquiry into the allegation that close to 303 victims have been displaced due to the post-poll violence in West Bengal last year and have been obstructed from returning to their houses and workplaces.

In August last year, the court had directed the (CBI) to investigate cases related to murder, rape and crime against women whereas a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to investigate other criminal cases related to post-poll violence.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajrashi Bharadwaj was adjudicating upon a prayer put forward by petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal to constitute a committee of two Members, one from the NHRC and the State Human Rights Commission to address the complaints of 303 alleged victims of post-poll violence.

The court on Tuesday directed the counsel appearing for the NHRC and the WBHRC to make their stand clear on the next date of hearing as to whether they are in a position to form the aforementioned Committee and conduct and enquiry into the allegations.

During the proceedings, the counsel appearing on behalf of the WBHRC apprised the court that the scheme of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 does not permit the NHRC and the WBHRC to act jointly and conduct an enquiry as prayed for.

Appearing for the state government, Advocate General S N Mookherjee apprised the court that out of the 303 allegedly displaced persons, the name of one person has been repeated, 70 persons have returned to their houses, 16 persons could not be contacted, 43 persons are residing elsewhere, 18 persons are absconding and 155 persons have relocated elsewhere for professional purposes.

The court accordingly directed the Advocate General to submit an affidavit disclosing these facts on the next date of hearing on April 20.