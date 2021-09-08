Bengal post-poll violence: CBI searches TMC leader Lalan Ghosh’s residence

CBI teams on Tuesday conducted a search at Trinamool leader Lalan Ghosh’s residence in Birbhum district as part of its investigation into an alleged incident of post-poll violence.

The sleuths took away a few documents and phones from his house at Gopalnagar village in the Ilambazar police station area. The case in question pertains to BJP worker Gourab Sarkar, who was allegedly dragged out of his house and beaten to death after the Assembly poll results were declared on May 2. His brother was also injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the DIG of the state’s Anti-Corruption Branch, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, arrived in Delhi. He was vested with the additional responsibility of supervising the probe into alleged post-poll violence in the state.

The agency held a meeting in the national capital on Tuesday to discuss developments related to its investigations into alleged post-poll violence cases.

According to sources, apart from taking an update on the progress of investigations, so far, the CBI also wanted to know if the officers probing the alleged cases were facing any hurdles in the job.

Over the last eleven days, the agency filed as many as 34 cases in alleged post-poll violence incidents and even arrested a few. It has already filed two chargesheets in two separate cases.