Bengal post-poll violence: CBI makes its first arrest, 2 held for attempt to murder; 21 cases registered so far

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Saturday arrested a man and woman accused of having played a role in the reported post-poll violence in West Bengal. Saturday’s arrests are the first under the series of cases filed against post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The CBI also filed ten more cases on incidents of post-poll violence after directions from the Calcutta High Court and conducted searches at 15 different locations.

“Ten more cases have been registered in compliance with the orders of the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta…taken over the investigation of these cases, earlier registered in different Police Stations of West Bengal on various allegations,” said a CBI statement.

The Saturday arrests were made in a case registered on August 25 by the CBI related to an incident on May 14 where some people reportedly beat up three persons with choppers made of iron at Chapra in Nadia district. Two of the arrested persons have been identified as Bijoy Ghosh and Ashima Ghosh. CBI has so far registered 21 cases and investigation is on in all of them.

The case was lodged under Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 307 (attempt to murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Calcutta High court had asked the central agency to investigate allegations of murder, rape and crimes against women during the alleged wave of violence after the election results were declared. For other cases, it constituted a Special Investigation Team involving IPS officials, including the police commissioner. The court asked them to submit the report within six weeks.

Four CBI teams, comprising seven members each, started moving from Kolkata to the crime scenes in other parts of the state. Four CRPF companies have been tasked with the security of the CBI teams. The team visited Sobharani Mondal’s residence, who was allegedly murdered by miscreants in Jagadal in North 24 Parganas during post-poll violence in West Bengal.