Bengal post poll violence: CBI grills Anubrata Mondal for over 5 hrs

Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was on Thursday grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for more than five hours in connection with their ongoing probe into the alleged post-Assembly poll violence case.

Mondal reached the CBI’s CGO complex office in Salt Lake around 11.40 am and left around 5.10 pm after more than five hours of questioning, said CBI sources.

According to CBI sleuths, they have recorded Mondal’s statements in connection with the alleged post-poll violence in the state and the murder of BJP activist Gaurab Sarkar, who was allegedly beaten to death in Birbhum’s Ilambazar on May 2 last year. Mondal’s statements will be corroborated with the statements of other accused into this case, they said.

According to sources, the CBI sleuths asked Mondal to share the contact numbers of his daughter and bodyguards, suspecting the TMC leader could have used their numbers to make calls on the day the BJP party worker was murdered.

After the interrogation, he returned to his flat in Chinar Park here. Mondal is likely to visit SSKM Hospital for a routine check-up on Friday.

The TMC leader had skipped appearing before the central agency detectives on Friday last week citing illness, following which a notice was sent to him on Wednesday asking him to appear before the agency on Thursday.

Mondal, who is also under the CBI scanner in the alleged cattle smuggling case and had been questioned in this connection, reached Kolkata from Birbhum on Wednesday night.

Mondal had returned to his hometown Bolpur in Birbhum district on May 21 after a stay of around one-and-half months in the city. He was in the city to appear before the central investigating agency officers for questioning in the cattle smuggling case.

During his stay then he was admitted to SSKM hospital for over a fortnight ahead of appearing before the CBI sleuths.

The CBI took over the alleged post-poll violence case following the directions of a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, which directed the central agency to investigate the alleged murder and rape incidents reported after the Assembly election results in West Bengal last year. The High Court’s directions came on a report on the post-poll violence in the state submitted by a panel of the National Human Rights Commission.

— With PTI Inputs