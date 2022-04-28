scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Bengal post-poll violence: 40-member BJP delegation to meet President

The delegation would apprise the President of the harrowing experience they endured after the declaration of the West Bengal Assembly polls results on May 2, said party sources.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
April 28, 2022 4:49:15 am
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal BJP, Ram Nath Kovind, amit shah, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsPresident Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi

A 40-member delegation of BJP workers and their family members, who had faced alleged atrocities in the “post-poll violence” in West Bengal last year, on Wednesday left for Delhi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the BJP, the President has given his consent for the meeting with the post-poll violence victims along with a delegation of lawyers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 12 noon on April 29. Later in the day, the delegation and the lawyers will meet Shah.

The delegation would apprise the President of the harrowing experience they endured after the declaration of the West Bengal Assembly polls results on May 2, said party sources.

The delegation members — comprising BJP workers and their family members from Birbhum, Hooghly, East Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore and East Midnapore districts — on Wednesday boarded a train to Delhi from Howrah station.

