Bengal post-poll clash: Calcutta High Court grants police cover to 303 ‘victims’

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Monday granted police protection to 303 alleged victims of post-poll violence in West Bengal that occurred after the declaration of the West Bengal Assembly election results in May last year. In August last year, the court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate post-poll violence cases related to murder, rape and crime against women.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajrashi Bharadwaj took on record a detailed affidavit filed by petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal, where the names and contact details of 303 alleged victims of the violence were mentioned.

Tibrewal, who appeared in person, apprised the bench that if police protection was not granted, the “victims” will face “serious difficulty as they are facing threats from local goons” and that police are also “refusing to take action.” The court was informed that among the 303 alleged victims, “47 were unable to return to their workplaces, 92 had their houses demolished and 164 of them were forcibly evicted from their houses.”

Taking cognisance of the grievance, the court directed the petitioner to serve a copy of the affidavit filed to the Advocate General and the Director General (DG) and Inspector General of Police (IG), West Bengal, so that necessary action could be taken. The DG and IG of police were also directed to “ensure the 303 alleged victims are not harassed by police or local goons.”

During the hearing, the petitioner also said a committee should be constituted comprising two members – one from the National Human Rights Commission and another from the West Bengal Human Rights Commission so that the affidavit containing the names of the alleged victims can be placed before the Committee to ascertain the real ground position. Accordingly, the court allowed the petitioner to implead the NHRC as a party to the proceedings.

The court also took on record the fourth status report filed by the CBI. Additional Solicitor General Y.J Dastoor, appearing for the CBI, apprised the bench that the 28 cases that were under investigation as indicated during the previous hearing were still being probed. Directing the state government to file its response to the affidavit submitted by Tibrewal, the court listed the matter for hearing on April 19.

Tibrewal told The Indian Express, “After hearing the matter, the court has granted police protection to 303 victims of post-poll violence. It has also formed a new committee with NHRC representatives in this regard.”