Bengal polls ahead, rebel BJP MLA from Hills joins TMC, says ‘Didi my leader now’

Nearly two years after rebelling against the BJP for renominating sitting BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling during the Lok Sabha elections, Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma on Thursday joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), just months ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

A vocal advocate for Gorkhaland state, comprising the hill districts of West Bengal, Sharma had recently announced that he would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections on a BJP ticket over the party’s “indifference” to the statehood demand.

Joining the TMC at the party headquarters in Kolkata in the presence of ministers Shashi Panja and Bratya Basu, Sharma said, “My decision to join the TMC today is rooted in a deep commitment to the development, and not a disregard for the mandate of the people… I have not joined the TMC to get a ticket. Even if the party does not give me the ticket to contest the Assembly election, I will remain in this party.”

Addressing the people of Kurseong, who elected him five years ago, Sharma said, “I would first like to address the people of Kurseong who elected me. When the last Vidhan Sabha session concluded, I announced that I am a free bird. I have not disrespected the mandate of the people. Some will criticise my decision, but I do not care much about such criticism.”

Accusing the BJP of “playing communal politics” in the state, Sharma said that TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the “only leader who can challenge today’s degrading nationwide politics”.

“I believe humanity is the only religion, yet I was forced to indulge in communal politics and raise communal slogans in the BJP. Every year, elections take place in different states across the country. The BJP’s central leaders remain occupied with managing these elections. If all their time is spent on the elections, when will they find the time to work for the country? I will try to fulfil the dream of a better society and a better future. Mamata Banerjee is the only leader who can challenge today’s degrading nationwide politics,” he said.

“Over the last five years, I have witnessed the resilience of this state. Despite the withholding of central funds, progress has never stalled. This experience has made it clear that in today’s political landscape, there is only one leader with the vision and strength to navigate these challenges, and it is Mamata Banerjee,” he added.

Hitting out at the BJP for not fulfilling the Gorkhaland statehood demand, the MLA said, “For the past 17 years, the Gorkha people have been living in darkness. The BJP is showing them a torch and calling it the Sun… Should I play the politics of jumla (rhetoric) with my electorate?”

Referring to the Centre’s appointment of former Deputy National Security Adviser Pankaj Kumar Singh as the interlocutor for the Darjeeling hills tasked with facilitating talks for a “Permanent Political Solution”, Sharma said, “The BJP will do nothing for the Gorkhas. They have sent an interlocutor, but he does not have an appointment letter from the Union Home Ministry. He comes and stays in a private hotel. His bills are being paid by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista. The interlocutor does not have an official phone number. He does not have a personal secretary. He does not have a contact address. No public hearing has taken place. The interlocutor has been sent only before the Assembly elections to mislead the Gorkhas once again. Darjeeling cannot be developed by placing faith in the BJP.”

When asked to clarify his stand on the separate statehood demand following his entry into the TMC, which has been opposing the bifurcation of the state, Sharma told mediapersons, “For the past five years, I have said whatever I wanted to. I fought with my party (on the Gorkhaland issue). I have stuck to whatever I have said in my manifesto. Five years have passed. Now, I will work as per Didi (Mamata Banerjee) as she is my leader now.”

Welcoming him to the TMC, TMC minister Shashi Panja said, “We welcome his decision to join us. It was evident that he often felt uncomfortable in the Legislative Assembly, as the BJP failed to participate in logical discussions and constructive politics. On several occasions, when BJP MLAs staged walkouts, Sharma chose to remain seated. He is an important Gorkha leader, a farmer, and someone deeply connected to the grassroots of North Bengal. Many of his long-pending projects are now going to be materialised. There is a wide gap between what the BJP says and what it does, and he has clearly understood this reality.”

Bratya Basu described Sharma as a gentleman from the hills “who has been inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee”.

The BJP, however, sought to play down the defection. Chief whip Shankar Ghosh said Sharma had kept himself isolated from the party for a long time and had little support on the ground.

“He contested against our MP Raju Bista (in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent) and could secure only seven thousand votes. His joining the TMC will have no political impact. In 2026, both he and the TMC will sink together,” Ghosh said.

Another BJP leader, Rahul Sinha, accused Sharma of “betraying the people of the Hills” and said such leaders “find their place in the TMC”.