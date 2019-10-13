Bengal police yet to crack Jiaganj triple murder, CID steps in with forensics

Also written by Atri Mitra

Advertising

Five days after the murder of Bandhu Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife Beauty and the couple’s five-year-old son Angan at their home in West Bengal’s Mushidabad district, the investigation that hinged on probable motives of property dispute and the victim’s financial distress are yet to be substantiated.

The investigators are also probing the angle of hired professional killer, although they are yet to pinpoint the assailant.

On Saturday, four teams of CID, including a forensic team, arrived at the house and worked for over five hours to lift fingerprints and other clues, besides reconstructing the crime scene. They went around the neighbourhood and took statements from local residents.

Advertising

The police, meanwhile, called victim Bandhu Prakash Pal’s cousin, Bandhu Krishna Ghosh, for questioning on Saturday evening. He was made to confront Souvik Banik, who has been detained in the case.

Relatives of the victims maintained that the case can be cracked if Banik divulges details to the police.

Ghosh told The Sunday Express near the police station: “Souvik Banik is a business partner and was one of my brother’s (victim’s) closest friends. He (Pal) used to take loan from market and give money to Banik…even though his own financial condition was bad.”

Ghosh alleged that Banik lied to the police about money the victim had purportedly given him. “Banik disappeared after the murder. Why would a friend hide? He is lying about his transactions with my brother,” Ghosh alleged, adding that Banik is “key to all this”.

Banik is a resident of Birbhum and, according to Ghosh, was an old friend of Pal — “in fact, he was instrumental in getting my brother married.”

Interrogations continued till Saturday night at Jiagunj police station.

The police also questioned Amar Pal, estranged father of Bandhu Prakash.

Pal (40), a teacher, his wife Beauty (30), and their son Angan were found murdered at their home in Lebu Bagan area of Jiaganj on Tuesday afternoon. The police had said that Pal and Beauty were hacked to death with a sharp weapon, and Angan was strangulated and his head hit with a heavy object to kill him.

Following the incident, both central and state leaders of the BJP came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for deterioration of law and order in the state.

At the crime scene on Saturday, special police superintendent (CID) Indra Chatterjee told the media, “The CID team is here to help. This is a big case.”

According to sources, the CID team took statements of witnesses who saw a man run out of the house, neighbours and the local milkman, Raju Ghosh. Sources also said that the CID sleuths lifted some evidence and fingerprints from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the police continued questioning the detainees, including friends and business associates of Bandhu Prakash Pal.

A senior officer with knowledge of the investigation said, “Our probe is based on two angles. First, property dispute between the victim’s father and mother; second, business issues attached with (Pal’s) financial distress. It is learnt that there was a longstanding dispute between the victim, his mother and father, who has married twice. Also important is the fact is that the victim was part of insurance and chain marketing companies. He was in financial distress and owed money to people. There are many layers in the investigation.”

Advertising

Murshidabad Superintendent of Police Mukhesh Kumar said, “Our investigation is on. We will crack the case soon.”