Bengal Police to review 2021 post-poll violence cases, launch illegal arms crackdown

Following the transition of power to the new BJP government, the West Bengal Police have ordered a comprehensive review of all cases related to the 2021 post-poll violence. Simultaneously, the police are set to launch a massive statewide crackdown on illegal arms, ammunition, and explosives starting May 16.
The directives were issued by Ajay Ranade, Additional Director General (Law and Order), following a meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Monday.
A major focus of the new directive is the serious complaints regarding the original investigations into the violence that followed the 2021 Assembly elections. The BJP has long claimed that hundreds of its workers were killed or injured during that period.
Police superintendents and commissioners (CPs) have been told to carefully re-examine “final reports” submitted in 2021. If lapses are found, cases are to be reopened and thoroughly reinvestigated.
Authorities will review general diary entries (GDEs) and petitions from 2021 where specific cases were never registered. If a preliminary inquiry reveals a cognisable offence, fresh FIRs must be filed immediately. Senior officers are tasked with monitoring these cases through the trial stage, even after chargesheets are submitted.
“A drive will be conducted across all jurisdictions to seize illegal weapons. Districts must submit daily reports on seizures to the ADG, CID, who will compile the data for the state government,” said a police officer.
The directive emphasises heightened vigilance at borders to dismantle criminal networks. SPs are required to hold border meetings to identify active criminals and “border touts.” Border-level coordination meetings will now occur monthly at the police station level and quarterly at the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) level.
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Strict enforcement has been ordered against illegal cattle markets, unauthorised slaughterhouses, and illegal mining. Officers must ensure that the Animal Slaughter Control Act, 2014, is strictly enforced, while protecting legal traders from extortion by “local rowdies”.
The police have also been asked to prioritise traffic management and public safety. Special drives will be launched to ensure mandatory helmet use under the Motor Vehicles Act and to increase presence in sensitive areas, deterring extortionists from interfering with legal mining and trade activities.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More