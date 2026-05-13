Bengal Police to review 2021 post-poll violence cases, launch illegal arms crackdown

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during a meeting with party MLAs and ministers at Nabanna Sabhaghar, in Howrah. (Handout via PTI Photo)

Following the transition of power to the new BJP government, the West Bengal Police have ordered a comprehensive review of all cases related to the 2021 post-poll violence. Simultaneously, the police are set to launch a massive statewide crackdown on illegal arms, ammunition, and explosives starting May 16.

The directives were issued by Ajay Ranade, Additional Director General (Law and Order), following a meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Monday.

A major focus of the new directive is the serious complaints regarding the original investigations into the violence that followed the 2021 Assembly elections. The BJP has long claimed that hundreds of its workers were killed or injured during that period.