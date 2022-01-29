Bengal: Police-mob clash erupts during raid to seize ‘smuggled coal’, 10 cops hurt

A clash erupted between the police and a mob at Nopara of Khairashol in Birbhum district on Friday afternoon after the men in uniform arrived to conduct a raid on a tip-off that smuggled coal had been stockpiled in the village.

As the police arrived to raid the village, some locals obstructed them resulting in a clash. According to local reports, coal brought illegally from Jharkhand was allegedly stored in the homes of some villagers from where they were smuggled to different states. On receiving information of illegal hoarding of coal, a huge police team went to raid the village on Friday.

However, a clash ensued leaving 10 police personnel, including three officers-in-charge, injured, sources said.

It was alleged that the police opened fire as the villagers resisted attempts to seize the coal.

Birbhum SP Nagendranath Tripathi denied claims of the police opening fire saying only rubber bullets were fired to disperse the mob. He added that several accused persons had been identified and charges were being filed against them.