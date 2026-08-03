Bengal Police arrest Jaish-e-Mohammed operative tracking CM Suvendu Adhikari’s routes

The West BengalSpecial Task Force arrested another alleged operative linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) espionage network from Howrah on Monday. The arrest followed the police review of security measures for Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari following revelations that the terror module had been tracking his movements.

The accused, identified as Aditya Singh alias Raj alias Raju, was apprehended from Belilious Road in Howrah following specific leads generated during the interrogation of alleged JeM operative Hamim Mondal and his associate, Arpita Sarkar.

Investigators suspect that Mondal initially connected with Aditya via an online gaming platform before allegedly radicalising and drawing him into the espionage ring. According to senior STF officials, Aditya is suspected of gathering sensitive information on Minister of State for Urban Development Umesh Rai and his son, which was subsequently passed on to primary handlers.