Bengal Police arrest Jaish-e-Mohammed operative tracking CM Suvendu Adhikari’s routes
Following the interrogation of previously detained operatives, investigators revealed that the module had been monitoring Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s transit routes and gathering intelligence on minister Umesh Rai.
The West BengalSpecial Task Force arrested another alleged operative linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) espionage network from Howrah on Monday. The arrest followed the police review of security measures for Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari following revelations that the terror module had been tracking his movements.
The accused, identified as Aditya Singh alias Raj alias Raju, was apprehended from Belilious Road in Howrah following specific leads generated during the interrogation of alleged JeM operative Hamim Mondal and his associate, Arpita Sarkar.
Investigators suspect that Mondal initially connected with Aditya via an online gaming platform before allegedly radicalising and drawing him into the espionage ring. According to senior STF officials, Aditya is suspected of gathering sensitive information on Minister of State for Urban Development Umesh Rai and his son, which was subsequently passed on to primary handlers.
“The arrest was made based on specific leads that emerged during the investigation. We are now focused on identifying others linked to the alleged network,” a senior STF officer stated, adding that three people have been taken into custody in connection with the case so far.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Arjun Singh confirmed Saturday that the transport department was prepared to assign a dedicated bulletproof vehicle, deeming it essential for the Chief Minister’s protection.
The widespread investigation was triggered following the arrest of primary suspect Hamim Mondal from East Burdwan. The police suspect Mondal maintained direct operational ties with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was tasked with monitoring high-profile political targets and transit routes across the state.
Two days after that attack, Adhikari took the oath of office as Chief Minister. At the time, top state police officials had advised him to adopt a bulletproof vehicle, which was already added to his official convoy.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More