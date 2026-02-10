Houses, shops, orchards: Bengal Police confiscate properties of Humayun Kabir’s daughter’s father-in-law

The West Bengal Police Monday began the process of freezing the properties of Shariful Islam, the father-in-law of suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir’s daughter, on charges of involvement in drug trafficking.

According to police sources, properties worth Rs 10.73 crore will be confiscated after a court order in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. The Lalgola police under the Murshidabad police district are undertaking the operation in several areas, including Naldahari in Lalgola.

Police sources report that 15 properties, including houses, shops, a school, property rented to a bank, mango orchards, lychee orchards, and farmland, along with 15 bank accounts and two cars, will be confiscated. The process may continue for the next two days.

Police sources reported that Shariful Islam allegedly accumulated significant wealth from illegal drug trafficking over the past seven years, particularly in Lalgola, a border district known for rampant drug activity.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dhritiman Sarkar, Superintendent of Police, Murshidabad police district, said, “In the fight against drugs, we are having zero tolerance on those individuals who have created wealth out of this illicit business. We are freezing those properties and subsequent legal action will follow.”

A senior officer said the police are investigating whether this money was used solely to purchase properties or for other purposes.

In March 2025, just 500 meters from the home of Humayun Kabir’s daughter’s father-in-law, Shariful Islam, a relative named Ziaur Rahman was arrested by the Lalgola police for possessing about 500 grams of drugs. The drugs seized were valued at approximately Rs 2 crore. During the investigation, the Lalgola police discovered that Shariful Islam’s name had also emerged, and it was alleged that he was involved in illegal drug trafficking.

Story continues below this ad

During the investigation, police sources revealed that Shariful Islam, the father-in-law of Humayun Kabir’s daughter, had illegally trafficked drugs and acquired property worth several crores. Police sources report that all properties were acquired using illegal money from drug trafficking.

Sources close to Kabir reported that he was mentally disturbed about this matter. On Tuesday, Kabir did not respond to any calls or messages from The Indian Express.

Effort to discredit my family, says Humayun Kabir

But on Monday, he told the media that the police’s behaviour was vindictive. He said, “My daughter’s father-in-law has no relation with the person named Ziaur Rahman after whom the police have started this case. That person is a distant relative of my daughter’s father-in-law. After I formed a new political party on December 22 2025, this false case was started by the police to deliberately ‘discredit’ my family, my daughter’s father-in-law, my daughter and my son-in-law.”

Meanwhile, TMC Spokesperson Arup Chakraborty told The Indian Express, “No one is above the law. The action is being taken in accordance with the court order; no one is above the court. The allegations regarding drugs and narcotics are very serious. Now, I want to ask: where is the BJP? They always demand an ED probe, so why are the central agencies not involved now, as the ED traces economic offences? Why is the BJP silent at this moment? This silence suggests that the BJP is supporting Humayun from behind the scenes.”

In December 2025, Humayun Kabir was suspended from the TMC after announcing plans to construct a mosque resembling the Babri Masjid in Beldanga.

Story continues below this ad

A few weeks ago, Kabir had claimed that police were loitering around the residence of his daughter’s marital home and harassing the family.