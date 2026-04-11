‘Rs 1,000-crore deal’: Bengal Police book AJUP chief Humayun Kabir after viral sting claims secret BJP pact

Written by Avantika Basu

The West Bengal Police Friday lodged a case against Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir in the wake of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) releasing a sting video wherein Kabir can be heard purportedly talking about a Rs 1,000-crore ‘deal’ with the BJP to “mislead the Muslims of Bengal”.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered based on a complaint by Haji Mohammad Parvez Siddiqui, national president of Rashtriya Alpasankhayak Arakshan Morcha, at the Suri police station in Birbhum. The AJUP chief has been accused of conspiracy, promoting communal disharmony, and attempting to disturb law and order ahead of the Assembly elections.

“We have received a complaint, and we are verifying the contents,” said a senior police officer in Birbhum district.

“It has now come to light through widely circulated sting operations broadcast by several reputed national news channels that Mr Humayun Kabir (MLA Bharatpur) has allegedly been involved in discussions relating to a Rs 1,000-crore financial arrangement, purportedly intended to influence and polarise Muslim voters during the ongoing political environment connected with the West Bengal Legislative elections,” the FIR, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, states.

When contacted, Siddiqui said, “People across the country felt hurt… The electoral officer and the DGP should take action. He should be arrested for spreading chaos and disturbing law and order.”

The police complaint comes amid a political storm triggered by the now-viral video. The TMC has claimed the video points to a larger attempt to divide Muslim votes and defeat the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the forthcoming elections.

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The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party, saying it could not associate with statements that question the integrity of Muslims.

AIMIM has now announced that it will contest the Bengal elections independently, with its state president Imran Solanki confirming that the party will fight 11 Assembly seats in Bengal.

Kabir, though, has dismissed the allegations, calling the clip “AI-generated”.

Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29. The results for the 294-member Assembly will be counted on May 4.

(Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)