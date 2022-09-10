Bengal Panchayats Department launches book on cyber security

The West Bengal Panchayats and Rural Development Department on Friday launched a book on cyber security titled ‘A Knowledge for Safer Tomorrow’.

Panchayat & Rural Development Minister Pradip Majumdar, who along with his IT counterpart Babul Supriyo was present on the occasion, said, ” The cyber security edition will help people eventually. We should not click on any random offers on the internet.”

Supriyo said, “India has the highest number of internet users. When sharp minds are involved in a crime, it is even more dangerous. Cyber crime is like virus as it launches a new version everytime. Hence, it is important for people to be more aware of cyber crime.”

He urged the media to campaign against the menace of fake news. “The worst part of fake news is by the time people come to know of the reality it has already done the damage.”