Bengal to fill 7,190 panchayat vacancies by April 2027: Suvendu Adhikari

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 y... Read More
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Wednesday announced that the state government would fill 7,190 vacant posts in the Panchayat department by April 2027. Adhikari said the new posts will be created through legislation during a special session of the Assembly scheduled to be held after Diwali.
“The recruitment process will be completed by April 2027. New rules will be introduced to ensure transparency, and the PSC (Public Service Commission) will conduct the recruitment,” Adhikari said.
The chief minister added that the government will also make 1,000 temporary appointments in the department.
He also announced plans to construct a new Panchayat department building on five acres of land in New Town, next to the proposed site of the new Assembly building.
The announcements followed a meeting chaired by Adhikari at Panchayat Bhavan.
VB-G RAM G jobs
The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the 125-day employment scheme, Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G, and the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.
Speaking after the meeting, Adhikari said 22 lakh people were being provided work every day under the employment scheme. The project has an allocation of more than Rs 13,000 crore, of which the Centre will contribute Rs 8,000 crore and the state government Rs 5,000 crore.
He said the Centre had released Rs 1,200 crore in the first instalment. “Ten lakh new job cards have been issued. We believe we can meet the target set by the Government of India. Work has begun, and so far, we have generated 65.62 lakh man-days,” he added.
Adhikari also alleged that the previous government had allowed corruption in the employment scheme. He said Aadhaar-based KYC verification had led to the cancellation of 31 lakh fake job cards, whose holders had allegedly withdrawn funds. “Ten lakh new cards have since been issued”, he added.
Highlighting the state government’s development plans, Adhikari said the Centre-state partnership under the double-engine government would help accelerate rural development.
Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dilip said the government’s focus was on creating durable rural assets. “Our aim is to create assets. These will be built, and within the next two years, the overall infrastructure of villages will change,” he said.
Ghosh, Agriculture Minister Dudh Kumar Mandal, and senior department officials attended the meeting. District magistrates (DMs) and block development officers (BDOs) from across the state joined virtually.