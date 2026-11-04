Bengal to fill 7,190 panchayat vacancies by April 2027: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Wednesday announced that the state government would fill 7,190 vacant posts in the Panchayat department by April 2027. Adhikari said the new posts will be created through legislation during a special session of the Assembly scheduled to be held after Diwali.

“The recruitment process will be completed by April 2027. New rules will be introduced to ensure transparency, and the PSC (Public Service Commission) will conduct the recruitment,” Adhikari said.

The chief minister added that the government will also make 1,000 temporary appointments in the department.

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He also announced plans to construct a new Panchayat department building on five acres of land in New Town, next to the proposed site of the new Assembly building.