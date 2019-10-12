Bengal: Overburdened after restrictions imposed on Tallah, Belgachia bridge to be repaired

After Tallah Bridge, another structure in north Kolkata, Belgachia bridge, will be repaired to decrease its weight by removing an extra layer of bitumen.

Advertising

More vehicles have been taking Belgachia Bridge since vehicular restrictions were imposed on Tallah, which is being repaired, before Durga Puja. This has put extra burden on the Belgachia bridge.

A recent inspection by the Public Works Department found Belgachia in bad shape and recommended the removal of bitumen layers. It also discussed the possibility of removing tram lines to lessen the bridge weight, a PWD official said. Though a final is yet to be taken.

PWD has invited tenders for removal of extra layer of bitumen. The official said the project may be completed in a month, though he did not reveal when work would start.

Advertising

“Due to the shut down of Tallah Bridge, the load capacity on this bridge is likely to increase in future, so preventive measure are being taken,” said another PWD official. Vehicles weighing more than three tonnes are barred from taking Tallah Bridge and are diverted to Belgachia, straining its capacity. Experts have favoured a blanket ban on all types of vehicles on Tallah Bridge.

Belgachia was among the city bridges health of which were checked recently.

Meanwhile, the fate of Tallah bridge is likely to be decided Saturday after a meeting at Nabanno.

The 57-year-old Tallah Bridge condition is very critical and experts asked the state government to demolish it. During Durga Puja, a private agency from Mumbai and experts from RITES had examined the bridge and submitted a report to the State Secretariat. As per sources, experts had observed that even light vehicles should not ply on the bridge for a long time.