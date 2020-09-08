Bengal: Over 3,000 cases again, recovery up to 85.4%

In North Bengal, the upswing in recovery continued as all the districts, except Darjeeling, saw their active cases decline. In Darjeeling it rose by only two. (Representational)

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,077 new Covid-19 cases — the third straight day of more than 3,000 cases — but 3,021 recoveries resulted in the discharge rate rising to 85.4 per cent. With 58 deaths, the toll increased to 3,620.

The state’s active caseload dropped to 23,216.

A bulk of the new cases, 53 per cent, and 45 deaths were recorded in the South Bengal epicentre consisting of Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly.

In Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, the other two South Bengal districts with high caseloads, the number of active cases remained high. Purba Medinipur has 1,259 patients, while in Paschim Medinipur active cases dropped by 12 to 1,217.

In North Bengal, the upswing in recovery continued as all the districts, except Darjeeling, saw their active cases decline. In Darjeeling it rose by only two. The districts with the most patients are Coochbehar (807), Alipurduar (747) and Jalpaiguri (703). The region recorded four deaths — two in Alipurduar, and one each in Uttar Dinajpur and Malda.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.