Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Bengal ‘Online fraud’ case: Rs 2 cr cash seized from businessman’s car

The cash recovery triggered a political slugfest, with opposition parties attacking the TMC, which however, said that such incidents showed the demonetisation has proved to be a futile exercise.

Police said a Canara Bank regional manager on Friday lodged a complaint at Kolkata's Hare Street police station that some people had opened two accounts with the bank's Narendrapur branch in the name of companies with fictitious documents and made large online transactions.

Kolkata Police claimed to have seized at least Rs 2 crore in cash and a large amount of jewellery from a businessman’s car at an upscale apartment owned by his brother in Howrah’s Shibpur area in connection with a case of alleged online fraud.

The car belonging to Arvind Pandey was parked outside the apartment of his brother Shailesh Pandey at the time of the seizure , officials said.

Police said a Canara Bank regional manager on Friday lodged a complaint at Kolkata’s Hare Street police station that some people had opened two accounts with the bank’s Narendrapur branch in the name of companies with fictitious documents and made large online transactions. The two accounts were allegedly opened by the Pandey brothers. “It was found many had transferred money to the Canara Bank accounts on the pretext of pursuing some online courses on foreign exchange trading,” said a senior police official. The two accounts with a balance of nearly Rs 20 crore have been frozen, officials said.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 02:08:02 am
