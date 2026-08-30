Bengal on heavy rain alert; IMD warns fishermen against venturing into sea

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kolkata and several South Bengal districts over the next 3 days due to a low-pressure system.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Aug 30, 2026 06:15 PM IST
The seven districts going to polls -- Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Purba Bardhaman -- are all likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places from morning till late evening, IMD stated.Wind speeds may reach 30-40 km per hour in South Bengal districts. (File Photo)
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A well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coast is set to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kolkata and surrounding districts over the next three days.

According to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, the system features an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level, and it is expected to move west-northwestwards across North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal within the next 24 hours.

On Sunday and Monday, heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) is expected at isolated places in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram, while heavy rain (7-11 cm) is predicted for South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Bankura, Purulia, and Kolkata. Wind speeds may reach 40-50 km/h in coastal belts and 30-40 km/h across remaining South Bengal districts. Heavy rainfall will continue at isolated places in East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia till Tuesday, with the rainfall activity picking up pace in West Bardhaman and Birbhum around Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in most districts from September 2 to September 6.

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In North Bengal, heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) with gusty winds (30-40 km/h) is predicted in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar from Sunday to Thursday, with heavy rain persisting in isolated pockets of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar till Friday.

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“Over the past 24 hours, Bankura recorded the highest rainfall in South Bengal at 7 cm, followed by Basirhat (5 cm) in the North 24 Parganas district and Durgapur (4 cm) in West Bardhaman district, while Indong Tea Estate in North Bengal’s Jalpaiguri recorded 5 cm,” an IMD official said.

Weather experts have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Monday in view of squally winds. Authorities have warned of temporary waterlogging in low-lying urban areas, potential crop damage, and lightning hazards, urging citizens to avoid open fields and vulnerable structures during severe weather.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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