Bengal on heavy rain alert; IMD warns fishermen against venturing into sea

A well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coast is set to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kolkata and surrounding districts over the next three days.

According to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, the system features an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level, and it is expected to move west-northwestwards across North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal within the next 24 hours.

On Sunday and Monday, heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) is expected at isolated places in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram, while heavy rain (7-11 cm) is predicted for South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Bankura, Purulia, and Kolkata. Wind speeds may reach 40-50 km/h in coastal belts and 30-40 km/h across remaining South Bengal districts. Heavy rainfall will continue at isolated places in East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia till Tuesday, with the rainfall activity picking up pace in West Bardhaman and Birbhum around Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in most districts from September 2 to September 6.