Friday, November 12, 2021
Bengal: First brush with OMR sheets for students as they take NAS

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
November 13, 2021 4:54:44 am
Scottish Church Collegiate School in Kolkata was among the institutions selected to conduct the test for students of class 5, 8 and 10.

Several students appeared for the National Achievement Survey (NAS) in the state on Friday, answering questions on OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets. A nationally representative large-scale survey of students’ learning, the NAS introduced students, some as young as that of classes 3, 5 and 8, to OMR sheets that are used in competitive exams.

Across the state, 3,165 schools were selected as centres for holding the examination. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is conducting the survey on behalf of the Union ministry of education, had made a prior selection of schools where students of standards of 3, 5, 8 and 10 were tested for their general academic proficiencies.

At several schools, the students were welcomed with flowers and crayons. “I was so excited to see my friends in school after months. Thanks to NAS, we got an opportunity to live one of our best days,” Rahul Singh, a student of class 8, said.

Scottish Church Collegiate School in Kolkata was among the institutions selected to conduct the test for students of class 5, 8 and 10.

“We welcomed all the students on campus with flowers and chocolates.  They had big smiles on their faces. The students took the exam on OMR Sheets , which are widely used for competitive exams. It was new to them. Even amid the pandemic, the students looked really happy taking the exam on campus,” Bivash Saniel, principal, Scottish Church Collegiate School, said.

