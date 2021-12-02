Bengal: Offline selection tests for Class 10 from December 13

THE WEST Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools to hold offline selection tests for Class 10 students between December 13 and 24. The move comes a day after West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) also asked its schools to conduct selection test for class 12 students by the end of December.

Earlier, the school education department had said schools would decide if they wanted to hold selection test or not. However with the changing Covid-19 situation after a new (Omicron) variant of the virus emerged, the boards have changed their decision.

Sources said this was done in case the final board exams for classes 10 and 12 cannot be held next year, keeping in mind possible Covid-19-related restrictions. The schools have been given the liberty to decide the examination’s timing and schedule.