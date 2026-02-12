Bengal nurse who ‘recovered’ from Nipah dies

The mortality rate for Nipah is between 50 per cent and 60 per cent. (File Photo)

A 25-year-old nurse in West Bengal’s Barasat, who was infected with the Nipah virus and later tested negative, died on Thursday. Health officials said she died of cardiac arrest, and her death was not caused by Nipah infection.

According to health officials, she was admitted in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) for over a month and developed a secondary infection in her lungs. She was a resident of Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district.

“Her latest laboratory reports returned negative for Nipah, confirming that the cause of her death was cardiac arrest,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Narayan Swaroop Nigam.

Two confirmed cases of Nipah infection were reported from West Bengal since December, according to reports from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The other one, a 22-year-old male nurse, who is also admitted in the same hospital in Barasat, has tested negative for the Nipah virus.