Bengal nurse dies after husband sets her on fire, accused fighting for life

The couple has a daughter, who studies in a residential school in Kalimpong.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMar 12, 2026 05:03 PM IST
Rhode Island,Neighbours shared that Chhanda and Ranjit Roy used to frequently fight over various issues lately. (Representative Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A nurse died after allegedly being set on fire by her husband in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar town on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Chhanda Roy, 35. Her husband, Ranjit Roy, a driver, also suffered burn injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Chhanda Roy lived in a rented house where her husband would occasionally visit and stay with her.

The landlord of the property said, “Chhanda had been a tenant here for about three and a half years. She had bought a car for her husband, and they were constantly fighting over EMI payments and other issues, too.”

Recounting the incident, neighbour Ruma Dutta said, “I was inside my room when I heard a woman screaming. I stepped out and saw someone running away, and then I saw fire. A person took off his T-shirt and fled. Later, I saw the balcony was engulfed in flames.”

Neighbours shared that Chhanda and Ranjit Roy used to frequently fight over various issues lately. The situation had even escalated to the police station once; however, Chhanda Roy chose not to file a formal FIR against her husband at the time.

The person seen fleeing from the spot was allegedly Ranjit Roy, who was later detained in an injured condition by the police at the toll gate area near Cooch Behar’s Bhawal More. He has been admitted to the MJN Hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Story continues below this ad

The couple has a daughter, who studies in a residential school in Kalimpong.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 12: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments