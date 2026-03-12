Bengal nurse dies after husband sets her on fire, accused fighting for life

Neighbours shared that Chhanda and Ranjit Roy used to frequently fight over various issues lately. (Representative Image)

A nurse died after allegedly being set on fire by her husband in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar town on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Chhanda Roy, 35. Her husband, Ranjit Roy, a driver, also suffered burn injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Chhanda Roy lived in a rented house where her husband would occasionally visit and stay with her.

The landlord of the property said, “Chhanda had been a tenant here for about three and a half years. She had bought a car for her husband, and they were constantly fighting over EMI payments and other issues, too.”