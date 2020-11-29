Bengal: Non-suburban passenger train services to resume from December 2, says Railways

In Malda Division, 2 trains will run over Malda – Barharwa section. ER requested passengers to follow Covid-19 protocol during their travel. (Representationl)

Eastern Railways (ER) will resume passenger train services in non-suburban section from December 2. ER will run a total of 54 non-suburban passenger trains (27 pairs) among which 30 trains will run in Howrah Division, 22 trains in Asansol Division and 2 trains in Malda Division.

In Howrah Division, among the 30 passenger train services, 8 trains will run in Barddhaman – Rampurhat section, 8 trains in Rampurhat – Gumani section, 2 trains in Rampurhat – Dumka – Jasidih section, 8 trains in Katwa – Azimganj section and 4 passenger trains in Azimganj – Rampurhat section.

In Asansol Division, among 22 passenger train services, 8 trains will run in Barddhaman – Asansol section, 4 trains in Andal – Sainthia section, 4 trains in Asansol – Dhanbad section, 4 trains in Asansol – Jasidih – Jhajha section and two passenger trains in Andal – Jasidih section.

In Malda Division, 2 trains will run over Malda – Barharwa section. ER requested passengers to follow Covid-19 protocol during their travel.

Meanwhile, 3,459 fresh Covid-19 cases and 52 more deaths were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. As many as 3,487 persons were cured of the infection. The number of active cases further decreased and became 24,537.

The total death toll in the state stood at 8,322 on Saturday. The cumulative number of discharged persons became 4,44,587. The recovery rate also has increased to 93.12 per cent.

The total number of cases in West Bengal increased to 4,77,446.

