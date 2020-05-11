Bengal: No need to lift lockdown before Eid, says Imams’ body

The organisation’s chairperson Mohammad Yahya advised against festivities amid the pandemic, writing that people had sacrificed a lot already and were ready to do it once again. (Representational) The organisation’s chairperson Mohammad Yahya advised against festivities amid the pandemic, writing that people had sacrificed a lot already and were ready to do it once again. (Representational)

With the number of Covid-19 cases in the state increasing every day, an association of imams on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to extend the lockdown till May 30.

The Bengal Imams’ Association said festivities can wait since people first need to survive. The imams said the lockdown should not be lifted before Eid, which will be observed on May 25.

The organisation’s chairperson Mohammad Yahya advised against festivities amid the pandemic, writing that people had sacrificed a lot already and were ready to do it once again.

The association urged the CM to raise the matter with the Centre, and extended its support to the state government.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari told reporters that till May 9 the state transport undertakings — West Bengal Transport Corporation, South Bengal State Transport Corporation, and North Bengal State Transport Corporation — had provided over 2,300 buses for transporting more than 72,000 people.

He said more than 100 vehicles were being provided everyday to frontline departments such as the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC, and the Department of Health to help them maintain their operations. The minister said more than 260 private vehicles had been hired to enable the movement of about 7,500 people.

