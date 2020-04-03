Bengal: Nine cops injured in attacks during lockdown enforcement

Police surveillance at a fare price shop in Barasat. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) Police surveillance at a fare price shop in Barasat. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

At least nine policemen were injured in two separate attacks while they were trying to enforce the nationwide lockdown in two West Bengal districts, state police said on Thursday.

Quick response teams in South 24 Parganas and West Midnapore were allegedly pelted with stones when they stopped people from gathering, they added. At Bhangore area of South 24 Parganas Wednesday night, a patrolling team came under attack when it stopped youths from gathering, a police officer said.

“The youngsters pushed the police personnel and hurled stones at them when they were asked to go home. A sub-inspector and four constables were injured in the clash. A police vehicle was also damaged. We have arrested five people,” he added.

In another incident, a police team was attacked, resulting in injuries to two assistant sub-inspectors and two constables, in Goaltore, West Midnapore district, when they asked a group of people not to gather at a tea stall.

“We are trying to trace those behind the attack. The injured police personnel are being treated at a hospital,” a district police official said.

