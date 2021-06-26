Bengal: NHRC panel visits Jagatdal and Naihati

The team visited the homes of some of the people reportedly killed in the post-poll violence and met with their family members.

A delegation of the National Human Rights Commission’s panel, set up to probe post-poll violence in West Bengal, visited Jagatdal and Naihati areas in North 24 Parganas district on Friday.

The team was accompanied by a team of central force.

Sources said that the NHRC team is looking into the aspects of how many complaints have been lodged against post-poll violence, what are the steps being taken by the local administration, and how many people were forced to flee their homes due to violence.

The team visited the homes of some of the people reportedly killed in the post-poll violence and met with their family members.

The panel members also interacted with the local police.

On Thursday, an NHRC team had visited Haroa area in North 24 Parganas district, while another team had visited Cooch Behar district in north Bengal.

Formed on the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the NHRC panel has been asked to submit its report to the court by June 30. The eight-member committee is headed by NHRC member Rajiv Jain. Besides Jain, Atif Rasheed, vice-chairperson of National Commission for Minorities; Rajulben L Desai, member, National Commission for Women, are part of the commission.