Bengal needs reawakening in sectors like science & tech to lead country: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for the reawakening of West Bengal so that it could again start contributing to the field of knowledge, science and philosophy.

Singh was the chief guest at the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati University in Birbhum district’s Santiniketan.

“I have full faith that in coming times, many of you students will do something new and different on the strength of your hard work, dedication and values, and bring laurels to yourself and your country,” said Singh addressing the students.

“The state needs reawakening in sectors like science and technology to lead the nation,” he said. The Union minister also described Visva-Bharati as a temple of learning and urged its students to uphold the values of its founder Rabindranath Tagore. He said Bengal has “two centres of pilgrimage — one Ganga Sagar and the other Visva Bharati”.

“Tagore had shown us that nationalism cannot be territorial; it should be based on our pluralistic culture. He founded this place for inculcating values of humanism into children. A child’s future depends on his upbringing. Tagore’s Visva-Bharati shows us how this path should be — free from the confines of prison-like rooms, in the lap of nature. Whatever you become in life, a scientist, engineer, reformist, social scientist or artist, you should embody the values espoused by Gurudev,” said the minister.

The minister said the new National Education Policy (NEP) has paid full attention to the personality development of the children and the proper teacher-pupil ratio.

“Making India a top economy of the world by 2047 will be a true tribute to Gurudev. India is moving forward on the path of progress. The country is setting new standards in the field of science and technology and is making a mark in the world through ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make for the world’. It is the result of Gurudev’s vision. If we keep moving forward like this, then the day is not far when our India will be one of the topmost economies of the world,” said the minister.

Exuding confidence that India will be one of the topmost economies of the world in the days to come, the Union minister said, “Our country is continuously moving ahead as the 5th largest economy of the world.”

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, posters against the vice-chancellor and university authorities appeared on the campus when the convocation was going on. A section of students has been staging a protest at the university against the authorities’ decision to suspend a large number of teachers and students.