Bengal municipal recruitment scam: ED searches multiple properties linked to TMC MLA Madan Mitra

ED claims Madan Mitra is linked to more than 125 illegal appointments in municipalities.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataJun 13, 2026 05:13 PM IST
TMC MLA Madan Mitra attackFile photo of TMC Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra.
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting searches since Saturday morning at multiple premises linked to Kamarhati Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra in connection with the probe into the municipal recruitment scam.

In a release, the ED stated, “ED Kolkata is conducting searches at 7 premises related to Madan Mitra, MLA TMC and Ex Minister in the Municipality Recruitment Scam. Investigation conducted so far has revealed that Shri Madan Mitra received bribe in form of cash and gold through middlemen in relation to appointment of undeserving candidates for various posts to different municipalities including Kamarhati municipality. Madan Mitra is linked to more than 125 such illegal appointments. Further investigation is underway.”

Searches were conducted at Mitra’s house and office in Bhawanipur, apart from properties in Kamarhati, Dakshineswar, Beleghata, Joka, and Behala.

The ED searches came a day after a team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited Mitra’s house to probe the Bengal Assembly signature forgery case. Reacting to the visit, Mitra said, “The CID came to my house in the morning. They asked me to cooperate in the forged signature case. They told me, please just receive this notice. I received it. They left after giving me a notice. They were there for a minute and a half.”

Mitra, however, has not given any response to the ongoing ED searches.

Meanwhile, Mitra Friday asked all TMC councillors of Kamarhati Municipality to resign following the resignation of Municipality Chairman Gopal Saha. Mitra has alleged that Saha was forced to resign. The Kamarhati MLA claimed that he would bring the TMC back to power again in the municipality if fresh elections were held.

Reacting to the controversies linked to Mitra, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said, “If someone commits a sin, they must suffer the punishment for it. No one will be spared in matters of corruption.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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