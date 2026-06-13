Bengal municipal recruitment scam: ED searches multiple properties linked to TMC MLA Madan Mitra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting searches since Saturday morning at multiple premises linked to Kamarhati Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra in connection with the probe into the municipal recruitment scam.

In a release, the ED stated, “ED Kolkata is conducting searches at 7 premises related to Madan Mitra, MLA TMC and Ex Minister in the Municipality Recruitment Scam. Investigation conducted so far has revealed that Shri Madan Mitra received bribe in form of cash and gold through middlemen in relation to appointment of undeserving candidates for various posts to different municipalities including Kamarhati municipality. Madan Mitra is linked to more than 125 such illegal appointments. Further investigation is underway.”