Bengal mourns Asha Bhosle’s death: ‘Incredibly popular here too’, says CM Mamata

Written by Avantika Basu

The golden era of Indian music came to a quiet and emotional end on April 12 with the passing of Asha Bhosle at the age of 92 in Mumbai.

Her voice, which travelled effortlessly across languages and generations, leaves behind a silence that feels especially heavy in West Bengal, a state that had long embraced the ‘Queen of Melody’ as one of its own. For over six decades, Bhosle was not just a celebrated singer here but was a part of everyday life. Her songs blend the charm of Bengali ‘Adhunik Gaan (modern song) with newer, evolving sounds that shaped Bengal’s musical identity.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a heartfelt tribute, echoing what many across the state were feeling. Calling Bhosle a ‘great musical genius’, she remembered how her voice had mesmerised generations.

“Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations. She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award ‘Bangabibhushan’, on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world,” the CM posted on X.

Her passing also brings to mind a remarkable musical era, one shaped by her collaborations with legends like R D Burman and Salil Chowdhury. Together, they created songs that not only defined Hindi cinema but also left a lasting imprint on Bengali music. Those melodies continue to play on in homes and memories alike.

Voices from Bengal’s cultural world poured in with tributes, each reflecting a shared sense of loss. Singer Rupankar Bagchi called it “a huge loss for Indian music,” saying her voice would live on forever.

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Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee described the singer as “a legend beyond comparison,” adding that it feels like losing a part of the country’s musical soul.

Composer Indraadip Dasgupta spoke about her unmatched versatility and willingness to experiment, while singer Iman Chakraborty reflected on how deeply she was inspired by Bhosle growing up.

Veteran singer Haimanti Shukla called it an “irreparable loss,” and actor Rituparna Sengupta said her timeless songs will continue to stay with people forever.

Many who paid tribute may not have worked with her directly, but that hardly mattered. Bhosle’s music reached everyone. In Bengal, especially, her voice became a part of daily life, playing in the background of ordinary moments and special memories alike, and even now, though she is gone, her songs ensure she never really leaves.

(Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)