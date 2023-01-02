Bengal model will show way in 2023 & beyond: Abhishek Banerjee

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said the TMC’s ideology of “politics of brotherhood and love would reach every nook and corner of the country and will end divisive politics.”

“In the near future, the Bengal model will show the way in 2023 and beyond. The ideology of [TMC chief] Mamata Banerjee will reach every nook and corner of the country. There will be no place for hatred,” said Banerjee told mediapersons at the sidelines of the stone-laying foundation ceremony of the new TMC office in the city.

The TMC celebrated its foundation day on Sunday to mark the completion of 25 years.

“We hope that this year will end the politics of hatred and separatism. The politics of love and brotherhood will spread its wings. Like in Bengal, you will find love, compassion and brotherhood coexisting under the same roof.

On the TMC’s plans to become a national party, the Diamond Harbour MP said, “In Goa, we might have failed to win the elections. But in a short period, within a few months, we managed eight per cent votes,” he said.

Regarding the panchayat polls in Bengal slated for this year, Banerjee, without naming anyone, said violence in any form during the rural polls would not be tolerated. “The panchayat election will be peaceful and democratic. The 2021 Assembly elections were conducted in eight phases. Hundreds of companies of paramilitary forces were deployed so that people could vote. People voted and we all know the result. We [TMC] won,” he said.

He termed the recent sloganeering during the launch of Vande Bharat as “shameful.”

“ They are politically bankrupt. Maybe they see God in Mamata Banerjee… that’s why they chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” said Abhishek.

Abhishek referred to the TMC’s journey as “25 years of struggle, perseverance and service.”

“In an ever-evolving political climate, Trinamool has & will always protect people’s rights & freedom. I feel immense pride and an even greater sense of responsibility today that I’ll fulfil until my last day,” tweeted Abhishek.