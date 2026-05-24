Bengal man who sold jhalmuri to PM Modi gets death threats; security tightened

Sahu has complained to the police that he has received “repeated death threats” through text and WhatsApp messages from Pakistan and Bangladesh. (Image source: @narendramodi/X)

On receiving a complaint of death threats, Jhargram police have provided security to Bikram Kumar Sahu, who shot to limelight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi bought jhalmuri from his stall during the election campaign in West Bengal.

Sahu has complained to the police that he has received “repeated death threats” through text and WhatsApp messages from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“A complaint has been filed. While all aspects of security are being examined, an investigation has also been initiated in view of the seriousness of the complaint,” a police officer involved in the probe said, adding cybercrime experts have also been roped in.