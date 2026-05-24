Bengal man who sold jhalmuri to PM Modi gets death threats; security tightened

“A complaint has been filed. While all aspects of security are being examined, an investigation has also been initiated in view of the seriousness of the complaint,” a police officer involved in the probe said, adding cybercrime experts have also been roped in.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataMay 24, 2026 01:42 AM IST
Bengal jhalmuri seller gets death threats, Narendra Modi, Jhargram police, Bengal man who sold jhalmuri to Modi gets death threats, Bengal man who sold jhalmuri to PM Modi gets death threats, Bikram Kumar Sahu, Indian express news, current affairsSahu has complained to the police that he has received “repeated death threats” through text and WhatsApp messages from Pakistan and Bangladesh. (Image source: @narendramodi/X)
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On receiving a complaint of death threats, Jhargram police have provided security to Bikram Kumar Sahu, who shot to limelight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi bought jhalmuri from his stall during the election campaign in West Bengal.

Sahu has complained to the police that he has received “repeated death threats” through text and WhatsApp messages from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“A complaint has been filed. While all aspects of security are being examined, an investigation has also been initiated in view of the seriousness of the complaint,” a police officer involved in the probe said, adding cybercrime experts have also been roped in.

Also Read | ‘I eat onions, not brains’: PM Modi’s Jhalmuri break in Bengal’s Jhargram goes viral

“Efforts are underway to identify the phone numbers through which the threat calls were made,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, police and CAPF personnel in uniform, as well as in plainclothes, have been deployed at the stall. CCTV cameras have also been installed.

“I was terrified after receiving repeated threats. My family members were also scared, and I had shut the shop for a few days,” Sau told mediapersons after he reopened the stall on Saturday.

Also Read | Jhalmuri was the quiet witness to India’s evolution. Now, it finally gets its big break

According to sources, he was threatened with a gun during a video call.

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While campaigning for the BJP in Jhargram, PM Modi had visited Sahu’s stall and had jhalmuri prepared by him. The video of Modi’s interaction with Sahu had gone viral, and the small roadside stall became a point of public attention in the town.

 

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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