14 years later, Bengal man held in Surat for killing woman over ‘affair’

THE SURAT Rural Police, in a joint operation with the West Bengal Police, arrested a 37-year-old artisan – the key accused in the murder of a woman in West Bengal 14 years ago – from Olpad in Surat on Sunday. The police identified the arrested accused as Gafur Shaikh, who hails from Chhota Khanpur village in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. The murder case dates back to December 2012, police said.

According to the police, Shaikh had been in a relationship with the woman, Durga Rudra alias Kanak Kartik Rudra, a widow who was then 47 years old, and allegedly killed her with the help of six of his friends over her alleged “illicit relationship” with another person. She was allegedly beaten to death by Shaikh and the other accused persons, police said.