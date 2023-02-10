Bengal man held for running fake call centres

A man who ran several fake call centres was arrested for allegedly duping people of Rs 5-6 crore on the pretext of installing 5G towers on their premises, police said.

The accused was identified as Rony Pal who operated nearly 10 fake call centres across West Bengal, officials said. Pal was arrested in November 2022 by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in a cheating case but he secured bail from court, they added.

CID officials said Pal and his aides would call people and promise them a hefty rent if they agreed to install mobile towers.