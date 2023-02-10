scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Bengal man held for running fake call centres

CID officials said Pal and his aides would call people and promise them a hefty rent if they agreed to install mobile towers.

fake call centres racket, fake call centres case, fake call centres arrest case, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsThe accused was identified as Rony Pal who operated nearly 10 fake call centres across West Bengal, officials said. Pal was arrested in November 2022 by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in a cheating case but he secured bail from court, they added.
Listen to this article
Bengal man held for running fake call centres
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A man who ran several fake call centres was arrested for allegedly duping people of Rs 5-6 crore on the pretext of installing 5G towers on their premises, police said.

The accused was identified as Rony Pal who operated nearly 10 fake call centres across West Bengal, officials said. Pal was arrested in November 2022 by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in a cheating case but he secured bail from court, they added.

More from Kolkata

CID officials said Pal and his aides would call people and promise them a hefty rent if they agreed to install mobile towers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Big Spread
Delhi Confidential: Big Spread
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 03:42 IST
Next Story

‘Unemployment soaring, but Haryana govt abolishing posts’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close