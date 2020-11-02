Bengal: Man found dead in Nadia, BJP calls 12-hour bandh

According to sources, Shil left home in Gayeshpur on Saturday evening and did not return until the next morning.

A 34-year-old man was found hanging in a mango orchard at Gayeshpur city in Nadia district on Sunday. The BJP claimed that victim Bijoy Shil was its worker and was killed by TMC workers — a claim dismissed by the ruling party. Police said they had not received any complaint

According to sources, Shil left home in Gayeshpur on Saturday evening and did not return until the next morning. His family received information about his death after locals found him hanging from a tree in the morning . Prima facie, police suspected it to be suicide but clarified that the actual cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report.

The BJP called a 12-hour bandh on Monday, demanding justice for Shil. Its workers and leaders will also gherao all police stations in the state against political killings and a rise in crimes.

“Bijoy Shil, only aged 34 and an active BJP worker, was murdered and found hanging in Nadia. Same pattern in every murder by the goons. Use of terror to stop the working of BJP? We won’t stop and the BJP will ensure justice for all the murdered workers! These political ‘murders’ must stop,” the BJP tweeted.

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy said the law-and-order situation in West Bengal had “gone awry” and asked the Governor to look into the matter.

“Bijoy Shil, member of BJP, has been cruelly murdered. The pattern remains the same. This time it is in Gayeshpur constituency, Nadia Kalyani. Law and order in West Bengal has totally gone awry. The Hon’ble Gov @jdhankhar1 Ji, please take cognizance,” he tweeted. BJP national secretary Arvind Menon alleged TMC’s hand in Shil’s “murder”.

Meanwhile, the TMC denied all allegations. A local TMC leader said, “There is no political connection to this case. The BJP has learnt this new tactic to gain sympathy by turning every suicide or murder into a political murder.”

On Saturday, the BJP had called a bandh in Birbhum’s Mallarpur area after a minor was found hanging at a police station. It claimed that he was killed as his family members were BJP supporters.

Later, the family claimed that they were instead TMC supporters and that the boy had committed suicide.

