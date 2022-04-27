West Bengal: Mamata announces early summer vacation for schools in view of heatwave condition

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday announced early summer vacation for schools from May 2 in view of the heatwave condition in the state. Banerjee added that government officials should intimate the decision to private schools, so that they, too, can take a similar decision.

During a meeting with officials, the chief minister said: “We know the temperature is very high in many districts. Schoolchildren are suffering owing to the prevailing weather. I heard they had to take tiffin in open areas. Many children have fallen sick… They cannot tolerate this heatwave. So, we have decided to start summer vacation from May 2.”

Banerjee told the school education department that the duration of the vacation should be decided by the department itself. However, she hinted that the vacation may continue till June 15 or 20.