Bengal Madhyamik results announced, Kalimpong tops state in pass percentage

As many as 9,59,753 students appeared in the Madhyamik examination this year, (Express File)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the results of the Madhyamik (Class 10) examination on Friday. This year, the pass rate (86.83 per cent) is slightly higher compared to last year (86.53 per cent).

Abhirup Bhadra of Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district has topped the examination by scoring 698 out of 700 marks. In second place is Priyatosh Mukherjee of Birbhum with 696 marks. Jointly in third place are Saura Jana of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission (South 24 Parganas), Ankan Kumar Jana of Ramakrishna Shiksha Mandir (East Medinipur), and Mainak Mandal of Bankura with 695 marks. A total of 131 students are in the top 10, out of which 103 are boys and 28 are girls.