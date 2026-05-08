The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the results of the Madhyamik (Class 10) examination on Friday. This year, the pass rate (86.83 per cent) is slightly higher compared to last year (86.53 per cent).
Abhirup Bhadra of Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district has topped the examination by scoring 698 out of 700 marks. In second place is Priyatosh Mukherjee of Birbhum with 696 marks. Jointly in third place are Saura Jana of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission (South 24 Parganas), Ankan Kumar Jana of Ramakrishna Shiksha Mandir (East Medinipur), and Mainak Mandal of Bankura with 695 marks. A total of 131 students are in the top 10, out of which 103 are boys and 28 are girls.
Significantly, the North Bengal district of Kalimpong has notched up the highest pass percentage (95.10 per cent) by pushing East Medinipur to the second spot (94.82 per cent). Kolkata is in third place, with a pass rate of 92.31 per cent. Although Kolkata is in third place in terms of the pass percentage, no Kolkata student has made it to the top 10 list.
Asked why no Kolkata student could figure among the toppers, Ramanuj Gangopadhyay, President, WBBSE, said, “The services of Kolkata schools are good. There are good teachers, but we still don’t know why this is happening.”
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More