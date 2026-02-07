Bengal Madhyamik examination: 19 candidates debarred for possessing mobile phones in exam halls

This year, a total of 9,71,340 candidates are appearing for the Madhyamik examination. (Representative Image)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) stated that 13 candidates have been barred from taking the Madhyamik (Class 10 Board) examination after being caught with mobile phones inside examination halls on Friday.

Among those 13 candidates, four each were from Kolkata and Kalimpong, while two were from Cooch Behar, and one each from Jalpaiguri, Malda, and East Burdwan districts.

A WBBSE official said, “Records show multiple candidates from the same schools being caught at particular venues.”

According to the WBBSE, two candidates were caught using unfair means at Talliguri High School in Cooch Behar, four candidates were caught at Sanghamitra Vidyalaya in Kolkata, while four candidates were also caught at Bagrakote High School in Kalimpong.