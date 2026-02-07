Bengal Madhyamik examination: 19 candidates debarred for possessing mobile phones in exam halls

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) stated that 13 candidates have been barred from taking the Madhyamik (Class 10 Board) examination after being caught with mobile phones inside examination halls on Friday.
Among those 13 candidates, four each were from Kolkata and Kalimpong, while two were from Cooch Behar, and one each from Jalpaiguri, Malda, and East Burdwan districts.
A WBBSE official said, “Records show multiple candidates from the same schools being caught at particular venues.”
According to the WBBSE, two candidates were caught using unfair means at Talliguri High School in Cooch Behar, four candidates were caught at Sanghamitra Vidyalaya in Kolkata, while four candidates were also caught at Bagrakote High School in Kalimpong.
In other cases, one candidate was caught at Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls’ High School in East Burdwan, an examinee was caught at Duramari CK High School in Jalpaiguri, and one candidate was caught at Chanchal Rani Dakshayani Girls’ High School in Malda.
After Friday’s cancellations, the total number of students whose papers were cancelled for using unfair means has risen to 19.
Earlier, on the first day of the Madhyamik examination on February 2, one candidate was caught with a mobile phone while taking the First Language paper. Five more candidates were caught during the Second Language paper on February 3.
The WBBSE also suspended eight teachers and non-teaching staff, including the headmaster, of Ajhapur High School in East Burdwan, after the officer-in-charge of the Madhyamik examination centre was allegedly attacked over a dispute regarding a mobile phone being found in the possession of a non-teaching staff member inside the examination centre.
The WBBSE has banned all electronic devices in exam halls, including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, and earbuds. If any candidate is found with any such device, then the device will be seized, and the examination of the candidate will be cancelled. Invigilators have also been barred from carrying any electronic device inside exam halls.
Only admit cards, registration certificates, pens, and transparent clipboards are allowed in the examination hall.
There are cloakrooms outside examination halls for the safekeeping of bags and personal belongings.
This year, a total of 9,71,340 candidates are appearing for the Madhyamik examination, compared with 9,69,425 last year. Out of them, 4,26,733 are boys, 5,44,606 are girls, and one is a transgender person.
There are a total of 2,682 examination centres across the state. Out of these, 945 are main examination centres, and 1,737 are sub-centres.
