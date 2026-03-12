‘Bengal loves those who love Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee’s pointed message to R N Ravi as he takes oath as governor

Days after describing him as “BJP cadre” and warning him against repeating what he did in Tamil Nadu in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed newly sworn-in Governor R N Ravi with a pointed message: “Bengal loves those who love Bengal.”

Ravi, a former IPS officer and former Tamil Nadu governor, took the oath of office as the 22nd governor of West Bengal at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan in Kolkata. The oath was administered by Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul. While the ceremony was attended by several senior officials and dignitaries, no BJP leader, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, was present.

Banerjee’s remarks came at a time when she has been at loggerheads with the Centre over former governor C V Ananda Bose’s resignation, President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, and her standoff with the Election Commission of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On Thursday, after the swearing-in, the Governor went to the visitors’ room and sat there with his wife to meet the chief minister. When he heard she was coming, he went to the hall to greet her, and introduced his wife. Banerjee then presented him with the traditional Bengali ‘Uttoriyo’ and said: “Please see Bengal… Bengal loves those who love Bengal.”

Earlier, Banerjee had alleged that Bose was forced to resign. “Have you seen how C V Ananda Bose was removed? I know everything. He was threatened. They want to distribute money from Lok Bhavan. They want Lok Bhavan to be converted into a BJP party office. But everybody may not agree to Delhi’s whims and fancies,” Banerjee had alleged.

She had also claimed that she knew what Ravi did during his tenure as Tamil Nadu governor. “I heard he harassed Stalin and his government. Every day, he called them. I heard that he had to face many comments from the Supreme Court. He is a cadre of the BJP. But remember, West Bengal is a different place. You may have done whatever you wanted in Tamil Nadu, but you can’t do that here,” Banerjee had said.