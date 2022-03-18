Bengal logs 94 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

West Bengal recorded 94 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death over the past 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The fresh death took the state’s toll to 21,192, the bulletin said, adding that 132 patients were also cured of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The overall recoveries are currently at 19,94,314 while the positivity rate stands at 0.51 per cent. The state’s recovery rate is currently at 98.89 per cent.